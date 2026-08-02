Lewandowski scores twice on home debut as Chicago beats Charlotte FC 2-1

CHICAGO: Robert Lewandowski scored two goals, including the winner, in his home debut for the Fire, helping Chicago beat Charlotte FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Lewandowski, who made the move from FC Barcelona in a two-year deal with Chicago, equalised in the 20th minute off a screamer from outside the box that tied the game at 1.

He scored his second goal of the night in the 68th minute with a go-ahead shot to the bottom left corner to seal the win for the Fire (9-6-2), who played their first home match in over two months.

Pep Biel gave Charlotte (7-7-4) an early lead with a shot from the right side of the box on an assist from Idan Toklomati.

Charlotte pushed for an equaliser late and earned a corner in stoppage time, but Chicago held on to preserve the one-goal lead.

Whitecaps battle back for 1-1 draw with LAFC

Thomas Müller scored on a penalty kick late in the second half as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back for a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

The Whitecaps (10-3-4) and LAFC (10-5-4) remain tied in the Western Conference with 34 points apiece.

The Whitecaps controlled most of the opening half, but Son Heung-min’s goal gave LAFC the lead at halftime.

Müller’s goal came in the 76th minute after he was hauled down in the box by defender Yevhen Cheberko. Müller calmly struck the ball into an open side of the net.

A crowd of 40,086 watched the Whitecaps play their first game at BC Place Stadium since April 25th. The Whitecaps were forced on the road while the stadium hosted seven FIFA World Cup matches.