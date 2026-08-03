UK PM Burnham says Infantino ‘wrong man’ to lead FIFA

LONDON: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Friday Gianni Infantino was “the wrong man” to lead FIFA following the launch of a controversial plan to sell stakes in competitions to private investors.

As global opposition mounted, Burnham returned to the subject, calling the plan “an outrageous suggestion”.

“The idea that it could even be brought forward shows that, in my view, that (Infantino) is the wrong man to lead the organisation,” Burnham added.

Burnham’s strong words follow his initial robust reaction to Infantino’s proposals regarding the FIFA World Cup earlier in the week.

“Football does not belong to investors,” the Everton supporter tweeted on Tuesday.

“It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine.”