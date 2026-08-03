World Cup star Vozinha finally lands in Chile to join Colo Colo

SANTIAGO, Chile: Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper who made history with Cape Verde at the recently concluded World Cup, arrived in Chile on Sunday to join Colo Colo after a series of twists and turns that put his move in doubt.

“I’m very happy to be here. And I want to thank the fans for the patience they’ve shown while waiting for me,” the Cape Verde star told reporters in Chile. “See you at the Monumental Stadium.” That is Colo Colo’s home ground in Santiago.

Colo Colo, Chile’s most successful soccer club, announced the signing of Josimar Évora Dias, better known as Vozinha, on July 24. However, a series of setbacks, including documentation issues and personal matters — delayed his arrival on three separate occasions, causing concern both within and outside the club.

At last, he arrived at Santiago’s airport at 8:35 p.m. local time and was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters who gathered at the terminal with flags, banners, drums, and chants.

Vozinha became the oldest player to appear in a national team's debut game at the World Cup and was widely celebrated for keeping eventual champion Span scoreless.

Colo Colo supporters share one dream: that Vozinha will help the runaway leaders of the Chilean league win the championship and enhance its continental ambitions for next season.