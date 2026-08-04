Chelsea lands veteran Jordan Henderson on two-year deal after Brentford exit

LONDON: Chelsea signed veteran England midfielder Jordan Henderson to a two-year contract on Monday following his departure from Brentford last week.

The 36-year-old Henderson is Chelsea’s oldest signing since BlueCo took over the club in 2022.

“The midfielder, who has won eight trophies in his career, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, has signed a two-year contract with the Blues and will join his new team-mates ahead of the 2026-27 campaign,” Chelsea said on its website.

Henderson won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 with Liverpool.

“Given the size of the club, the manager (Xabi Alonso), who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Henderson said. “I was also so impressed with how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction.”

Henderson’s off-season signing follows that of Danny Welbeck,Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda by the Stamford Bridge club.