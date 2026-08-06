AIFF to field two separate squads for ASEAN Cup & Brazil friendly

CHENNAI: Contrary to reports over the AIFF's consideration to pull out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup for the historic Brazil friendly, the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee decided to field separate squads for both the matches.
Recently, the AIFF and the Brazillian football federation (CBF) had confirmed that India and Brazil will play a international friendly in Kolkata on October 3. While that news may have gotten fans excited, the governing body had to deal with a scheduling conflict. With India confirming its participation in the ASEAN Cup scheduled from September 21 to October 3, the Brazil friendly appeared to have slightly disrupted plans. "The AIFF will formally notify FIFA that India will participate in both competitions by fielding separate squads for the match against Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup," the body said in a statement after the Executive Committee met in Delhi on Thursday.
The meeting also comes at a time where Jamshedpur FC, owned and managed by Tata Steel has confirmed its intention to not participate in the upcoming ISL season by not paying the participation fee. According to reports, the decision to suspend first-team operations was a strategic decision to focus on grassroots. The decision was met with shock and anguish, with veteran forward Sunil Chhetri calling it a 'punch in the gut.' "The AIFF will allow additional time to Jamshedpur FC to reconsider its decision, with an extended deadline until August 12, 2026," it stated.
Another decision taken by the body is to confirm its selection of coaches for the inaugral FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival. On the recommendation of the AIFF Technical Committee, the Executive Committee approved the appointment of Bibiano Fernandes as the head coach of the India U15 men's national team, subject to his acceptance, for the inaugural edition of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, scheduled for October in Azerbaijan. Ranjit Bajaj was approved as the team manager," the statement added.