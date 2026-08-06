AIFF to field two separate squads for ASEAN Cup & Brazil friendly

CHENNAI: Contrary to reports over the AIFF's consideration to pull out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup for the historic Brazil friendly, the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee decided to field separate squads for both the matches.

Recently, the AIFF and the Brazillian football federation (CBF) had confirmed that India and Brazil will play a international friendly in Kolkata on October 3. While that news may have gotten fans excited, the governing body had to deal with a scheduling conflict. With India confirming its participation in the ASEAN Cup scheduled from September 21 to October 3, the Brazil friendly appeared to have slightly disrupted plans. "The AIFF will formally notify FIFA that India will participate in both competitions by fielding separate squads for the match against Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup," the body said in a statement after the Executive Committee met in Delhi on Thursday.