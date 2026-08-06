FIFA president Infantino offers 2030 World Cup final to Morocco: Report

PARIS: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has offered Morocco to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 final in Casablanca.

According to the report, Infantino has offered the summit clash to the African nation over co-host Spain and Portugal. Morocco is aiming to host the final at the future Hassan II Stadium, which will have a capacity of approximately 115,000 spectators.

The decision comes at a point of political turmoil in FIFA, with Infantino under mounting pressure after his plan for private investments into organising FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, backfired. After the plan was withdrawn, the Swiss executive has received scathing criticism from UEFA, European leagues and CONCACAF, among others.

Former Portugal great Luis Figo, who had planned to run for the FIFA presidency in 2015 before withdrawing, described Infantino’s behaviour as the “lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested” he had ever seen.

“I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go,” Figo wrote in a Daily Mail column.