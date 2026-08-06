Former Iranian women footballers 'proud' to become Australian

SYDNEY: Two former Iranian women footballers said Thursday they were "proud" to have been granted Australian citizenship after being branded traitors at home for refusing to sing the national anthem before a game.

Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh were members of a group of seven from Iran's delegation who asked for Australia's protection following the high-profile protest during the women's Asian Cup in March.

With their demands for protection an embarrassment for Iran's leaders but lauded by US President Donald Trump, five later changed their minds and returned home.

Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh stayed, however, and were granted Australian citizenship at a ceremony on Wednesday overseen by interior minister Tony Burke.

"Yesterday was a truly special and unforgettable day for me. I feel proud and deeply grateful to become an Australian citizen," Ramezanisadeh said in a statement.

"After everything we've been through and all the challenges we faced, this moment means more than words can express," Pasandideh added.

A week after seeking asylum, the pair was pictured smiling and training with Australian club Brisbane Roar, which on Wednesday congratulated the pair.