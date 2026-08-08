Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father and longtime agent, dies at 68

MONTEVIDEO: Jorge Messi, the father of soccer star and Argentina captain Lionel Messi, died Saturday at a hospital in the central Argentina city of Rosario. He was 68.

The Rosario-based Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys announced his death in a social media post that said he had undergone treatment in recent months for an unspecified illness. The post described him as "the pillar and the person who, with vision, rigor and affection, supported the career of the best player of all time, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini."

The South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, in a statement also offered its condolences "with respect and affection for Lionel."

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a runner-up finish in this year's World Cup. In the team's first match, against Algeria, he was visibly emotional after scoring the first of his three goals. He said later that he wept for "a reason unrelated to sports."

"I went through some difficult, complicated days," he said. "I am grateful to the delegation, to all my teammates, because they were always by my side wishing me strength so that I would be OK."

Media reports at the time outraged the Messi family, which days later released a statement confirming that "Jorge is experiencing a health issue," without specifying the nature of his condition.

"A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest," according to the statement, which also expressed "discomfort at the lack of sensitivity, respect and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter."