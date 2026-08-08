Lionel Messi alone will decide when to retire: Argentina football chief

BUENOS AIRES: Especially after witnessing what Lionel Messi was still capable of at this summer’s World Cup, the president of the Argentina Football ​Association is not rushing the all-time great out the door.

Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia said in ‌an interview on Argentine TV that Messi is the only ​person making the decision when to hang up ⁠his boots.

“It’s a decision that is purely and personally his,” Tapia said, according to a translation.

“You have to let him relax. In 2022, we didn’t ‌know if he’d play in 2026. He said it was game by game, and I think we’ve seen a ‌great version - if not the best - of Leo in a ‌World Cup. You have to let him keep enjoying playing football, and after that he’ll make the decision he feels is the right one,” he added.

Messi, who turned 39 on June 24, two days after scoring a brace against Austria in ​a FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage game, has given no indication when he might retire from international football or how much longer he intends to play for Inter Miami in the MLS.

As Tapia pointed out, the 2026 tournament was ‌no guarantee after Messi led Argentina to the 2022 title over ​France in Qatar. But Messi played some of his best football this summer, compiling eight goals and four ⁠assists for La Albiceleste.