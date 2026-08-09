Manchester United boss Michael Carrick plays down Mount injury concerns

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Michael Carrick played down concerns over Mason Mount after the ​England midfielder was forced off with an injury ‌during Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris ​St Germain, saying the club ⁠had taken a cautious approach.

Mount, 27, was forced off inside 20 minutes in Gothenburg after appearing to suffer ‌a foot injury following a challenge during the friendly, with Tyler Fletcher replacing ‌the midfielder.

“He got kicked,” Carrick told ‌reporters ⁠of Mount, who has played sparingly due ⁠to various injuries since joining the club from Chelsea in 2023.

“We just wanted to be careful and look ​after him. We’ve been ‌lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful.”

United trailed 1-0 after Ibrahim Mbaye’s opener inside two minutes for PSG, ‌but Bryan Mbeumo levelled before halftime ​to earn Carrick’s side a draw.

Carrick said he was encouraged by his side’s ⁠performance against the French champion.