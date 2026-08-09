Football

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick plays down Mount injury concerns

Mount, 27, was forced off inside 20 minutes in Gothenburg after appearing to suffer ‌a foot injury following a challenge during the friendly, with Tyler Fletcher replacing ‌the midfielder.
Mason Mount was forced off against Paris Saint-Germain with a foot injury.
Mason Mount was forced off against Paris Saint-Germain with a foot injury.Photo | AFP
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MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Michael Carrick played down concerns over Mason Mount after the ​England midfielder was forced off with an injury ‌during Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris ​St Germain, saying the club ⁠had taken a cautious approach.

Mount, 27, was forced off inside 20 minutes in Gothenburg after appearing to suffer ‌a foot injury following a challenge during the friendly, with Tyler Fletcher replacing ‌the midfielder.

“He got kicked,” Carrick told ‌reporters ⁠of Mount, who has played sparingly due ⁠to various injuries since joining the club from Chelsea in 2023.

“We just wanted to be careful and look ​after him. We’ve been ‌lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful.”

United trailed 1-0 after Ibrahim Mbaye’s opener inside two minutes for PSG, ‌but Bryan Mbeumo levelled before halftime ​to earn Carrick’s side a draw.

Carrick said he was encouraged by his side’s ⁠performance against the French champion.

“The things that we were trying to get out of the game, ‌a lot of it was there,” the 45-year-old told the club’s television channel.

“It’s good sometimes that the boys have to problem-solve and find their way a little bit. We don’t want to always give them the ‌answers, when we don’t have to.

“It prepares them a little ​bit for the season as well. In that respect, there are a ⁠lot of things people don’t always see that we ⁠were quite happy with. There were some good signs there.”

United begins its Premier ‌League campaign against promoted Hull City on August 22 after friendlies against Leeds United ​and AC Milan.

Manchester United
Mason Mount
Michael Carrick

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