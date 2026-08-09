South Korea FA apologises after sex scandal adds to controversies

SEOUL: South Korea's under-fire football association has apologised over a series of controversies ranging from accusations of using unfair practices to appoint a coach to allegations that it provided sexual entertainment for foreign referees.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has been under heavy fire since South Korea crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage, despite high expectations for a "golden generation" captained by Son Heung-min.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo resigned immediately after a shock 1-0 defeat to South Africa sealed his team's early exit from the showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

But his departure did little to quell public outrage over the disappointing campaign and added fuel to pre-existing questions about how Hong was hired.

It emerged in local media last week that the KFA had provided foreign referees with sexual entertainment in 2011 and 2012, citing a 2016 government audit that had not previously been made public.

"We sincerely apologise for the deep disappointment and concern caused by the various controversies surrounding the association in the wake of the 2026 World Cup," the KFA said in a statement posted on its website Saturday.

Facing mounting criticism, the KFA said it found itself "in a truly deplorable situation", acknowledging that it had "lost sight of our fundamental role".