FIFA gets scathing reply a day after defending Infantino, positions of other confeds EXPLAINED

A day after FIFA put out a statement which called out ‘concerted efforts’ to malign their embattled president Gianni Infantino, a joint letter from European (UEFA), Asian (AFC) and North, Central and Caribbean (CONCACAF) confederations had squarely blamed Infantino for his attempt to sell stakes of the FIFA World Cup.

In the letter, the three confederations blamed Infantino for breaking trust and abandoning his duty to football.

“This is about something more fundamental: the integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it. Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it. When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.

While UEFA welcomed FIFA’s move to abandon FIFA Forward Enterprise, it believed that the intention behind selling the stakes were not a mistake, but a breach of trust. “It (FIFA) did not acknowledge that the proposal itself was inherently wrong. There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgement – not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve, the letter added.

It also criticised FIFA’s recent meeting in Morocco with officials who support him, coming from South American and Asian countries. The African football confederation (CAF) rallied its support to Infantino. “This recent meeting, where a select number of members of the FIFA management committee – not the full committee – were summoned abroad, rather than leadership going to Zurich to address the heart of FIFA, its staff, only reinforces these concerns and represents a continuation of the very pattern of conduct that brought us to this moment. It is not the conduct of a custodian of the game, but of one who believes the game is answerable to him.

“FIFA's own letter also confirms that only one elected official was present at the leadership meeting in Morocco. No FIFA Council members or Member Associations were invited to participate,” the letter went on to add.

The three bodies called for an independent body to review the proceedings behind the proposal to sell stakes. “FIFA has also committed to presenting a full report on these events to the FIFA Council, once again failing to recognise that proper governance in the face of such a profound lack of judgement would require that such a review be conducted by a fully independent third party, not by FIFA itself, its staff, or by any stakeholder within football,” the letter went on to add.