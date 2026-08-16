Durand Cup: SC Delhi thrash Raengdai 5-1, enter semifinals

CHENNAI: Sporting Club Delhi produced a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat debutants FC Raengdai of Manipur 5-1 and storm into the semifinals of the Durand Cup in Ranchi on Sunday. After Chongtham Kishan Singh's (9th minute) stunning long-range strike had put Raengdai ahead in the first half, substitute Joseph Sunny's (57th, 67th) second-half brace turned the game around. Then, new signing Rodriguinho (82nd), Juan Sebastian Pena (90+3) and Augustine Lalrochana (90+8) were the other SC Delhi goal scorers in the quarter-final match.

While Raengdai looked to have the ball, their opponents relied on counter-attacks. In the seventh minute, Lamgoulen Semkholun delivered an excellent cross from the right. Pena produced a fantastic leap to direct his header towards the far post, but the ball bounced over the crossbar. Two minutes later, FC Raengdai took the lead in spectacular fashion. Kishan unleashed a bullet of a shot from around 20 metres that dipped late, struck the inside of the crossbar and bounced into the net, leaving SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes with no chance. SC Delhi immediately went looking for the equaliser and created a flurry of attacks. Raengdai's defensive unit, led by Rojen Meetei, Lanchungrei Pamei and Amitkumar Singh, remained disciplined and repeatedly denied SC Delhi. At the other end, Khaidem Amarjit Singh looked lively for the debutants as the contest developed into an end-to-end affair.

SC Delhi emerged with greater purpose after the first half, and the introduction of Joseph Sunny proved decisive. The substitute came close to making an immediate impact in the 52nd minute after a brilliant run, before squaring the ball to Rodriguinho. The forward's effort appeared destined for the net, but Kamei Pantiga produced a superb save to preserve Raengdai's lead.