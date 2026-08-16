Indian U20 football team to play two friendlies vs Singapore

These will be India's third and fourth friendly matches of the training camp, following two victories over Singapore earlier this month at the same venue. The Blue Colts won 3-0 and 1-0 respectively. India and Yemen have only met once before at this age-group — a goalless draw in the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers in 2017.

Following the friendlies, the Blue Colts will travel to Tashkent on August 26, five days before the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, to acclimatise to the local conditions and get additional training time in the Tashkent weather.