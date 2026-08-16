Lakshmi Mittal's son-in-law Amit Bhatia agrees to acquire minority stake in Liverpool FC

Premier League club Liverpool FC has entered into a “definitive agreement” to sell a minority equity stake to a consortium led and managed by British Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos among the prominent investors.

Bhatia, 46, the son in law of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, heads 1892 Holdings, a consortium that includes K5 Sports, K5 Global Fund, in which Bezos is the lead investor, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Facebook co founder Eduardo Saverin.

"Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a global sports, media, entertainment and real estate company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a minority equity stake in Liverpool FC to 1892 Holdings," a club statement read.

Existing owners Fenway Sports Group, however, will retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool, with the strategic investment aimed at supporting the club's long-term growth ambitions.

"We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG.

We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield," Bhatia said in a statement.