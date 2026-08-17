Arsenal rout Man City in Community Shield masterclass

CARDIFF: Arsenal powered to a 3-0 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, delivering a swaggering statement of intent ahead of their Premier League title defence.

Mikel Arteta's side used the annual curtain raiser to the English top-flight season as an opportunity to prove their long-awaited title triumph has done nothing to sate their appetite for success.

The Gunners took just 24 seconds to show new City boss Enzo Maresca the standard required to keep up with the champions.

Riccardo Calafiori's quick-fire opening goal was followed by a clinical Kai Havertz header before half-time.

Arsenal overwhelmed sloppy City with their trademark intensity and Martin Odegaard netted after the interval to cap a resounding victory.

The glamour friendly at Cardiff's Principality Stadium also allowed Arteta to parade Arsenal's close-season recruits.

Bruno Guimaraes, signed from Newcastle for £75 million ($101 million), slotted into midfield with ease, while Christos Tzolis, lured from Club Brugge for £34 million, gave a lively display including two assists.