East Bengal drub Rajshahi Stars in AFC Women's Champions League opener

East Bengal started strongly and were 1-0 up after nine minutes, with Olivia stroking home a penalty despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

The IWL champions extended their lead through Astam Oraon in the 26th minute, with worse to follow for the Bangladeshi side before half-time.

Rimpa Haldar floated a cross in the 38th minute beyond Rupna, with Sulanjana Raul reacting quickest at the back post to cut back the ball for Olivia to grab her second of the evening.

Rajshahi regrouped after the break, but even though they offered more resistance, they had only one long-range strike from Monika Chakma, which Panthoi Chanu Elangbam saved.

The Moshal Girls played the patient game with the advantage in their hands, capitalising on a defensive mistake in the 71st minute to add to the score, with Sulanjana playing Soumya through to slot it home and seal a sparkling performance for the Indian side.