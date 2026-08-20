Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan prevail on penalties to set up Kolkata Derby in final

SHILLONG: Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith turned hero once again, pulling off two crucial saves in the penalty shootout to send Mohun Bagan Super Giant into the final of the Durand Cup as the Mariners prevailed 4-3 against NorthEast United after the semifinal ended 0-0 after regulation time on Thursday. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in a Kolkata Derby final on Sunday.

In the opening 20 minutes, both sides struggled to establish control in midfield. The wet conditions made it difficult to build sustained passing moves. As a result, both teams frequently opted for long balls in an attempt to create attacking opportunities. At the half-hour mark, NorthEast's Alaaeddine Ajaraie saw his volley narrowly miss the post after bringing down a high ball from a set-piece. With the ground soaking, set-pieces became an important source of attacking opportunities, with the teams earning three corners each during this period. Sahal Abdul Samad won possession in the centre of the pitch just before half-time and with NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh backpedalling, attempted an audacious effort from distance. However, Gurmeet recovered in time to get to the ball and deny an effort that looked destined for the target as both sides went into the half scoreless with the first providing minimal chances for each of them.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the opening period, with both sides continuing to struggle to create clear-cut opportunities. NorthEast United came closest to breaking the deadlock around the hour mark when Ajaraie narrowly failed to connect with a well-drilled low cross from the right flank by Abdul Rabeeh.

NorthEast United continued to create the better chances in a contest where clear-cut opportunities remained at a premium. Macarton Nickson came close after a well-worked move that began on the left flank before the ball was switched to the right and crossed into his path. However, his effort from inside the box found the side-netting.

In the end, both teams were content to try their luck in the penalty shootout as the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time.