Bhaichung Bhutia urges fans to boycott Brazil match over Rs 70-crore spend

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has urged fans to boycott the India-Brazil friendly scheduled for October 3 at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, questioning the reported Rs 50–70 crore expenditure on the one-off match.

Bhutia, according to reports, criticised the AIFF for prioritising an exhibition game while Indian clubs face financial difficulties. He also opposed the decision to withdraw India from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup to accommodate the Brazil fixture, arguing that competitive matches would provide greater value to the national team.

He further warned that spending heavily on the event could drain commercial investment from Bengal football and urged the West Bengal government to instead invest in grassroots infrastructure, including futsal grounds.

The AIFF has rejected his claims and challenged Bhutia to provide evidence for his financial allegations. The federation maintains that hosting Brazil is a rare opportunity that could raise the profile of Indian football and boost the national team’s morale.