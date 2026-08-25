India to play Panama before much-awaited Brazil tie

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday confirmed that the Indian senior men's team will play Panama in an international friendly match on September 26. The venue for the fixture will be confirmed at a later date. This match is scheduled before the much-awaited Brazil fixture in Kolkata on October 3.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, and only the ninth different CONCACAF side India have faced in their history. Panama recently took part in the 48-team FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. They finished bottom of Group L, which featured heavyweights like England and Croatia. Los Canaleros are ranked 44th in the FIFA World Ranking. This match will provide the Blue Tigers an opportunity to prepare for their much-awaited friendly against Brazil, in addition to playing a World Cup-playing team.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General Mr M Satyanarayan said, "Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama are a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys."