Punjab FC rope in defender Patrick Bahanack ahead of ISL 2026–27 season

Punjab FC have roped in Patrick Bahanack ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. It is understood that the Cameroonian defender has signed on an agreement until May 31, 2027.

Having plied his in Europe for the last seven years or so, the 29-year-old, who's 6 ft 1 in, brings in plenty of experience.

After beginning his development at NKUFO Academy Sports in his native Cameroon, he moved to France to join Stade Reims.

Bahanack then carved out a successful path in Greece, making notable appearances for clubs like Ergotelis, Lamia, and Niki Volos. He played a crucial part in Levadiakos's Super League 2 title-winning campaign during the 2021–22 season. Most recently, he served as a reliable defensive asset in the Cypriot First Division with Ethnikos Achna.

Bahanack is now ready for his latest challenge.

"I am extremely proud to join a club with such an ambitious vision. Punjab FC’s project under Roundglass Sports instantly appealed to me, and I am highly motivated to embrace this new challenge. I look forward to working hard alongside the squad, fighting for every point, and making the fans proud this season," he was quoted as saying in a release by Punjab FC.

Acquiring a technically gifted and battle-tested defender like Bahanack highlights the club's strategy to construct a resilient and well-balanced roster capable of making a deep run in this year's competitions.