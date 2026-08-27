India to host Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6

CHENNAI: The Indian men's national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6.

The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window, following the match against Panama on September 26 and the much-anticipated encounter against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata.