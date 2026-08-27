India to host Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6

CHENNAI: The Indian men's national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6.
The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window, following the match against Panama on September 26 and the much-anticipated encounter against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata.
A familiar face will return to the country, as legendary Diego Forlan, who once turned out for Mumbai City FC in 2016 will manage the visiting team.
La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.
India vs Panama in Bengaluru
Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host the first of three international friendlies India play. As reported, the Blue tigers will face the CONCACAF side on September 26. The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final.