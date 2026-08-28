Bengaluru FC announce signing of Dutch centre back Koch

Koch recently turned out for Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 FF. Head Coach Pep Muñoz was emphatic about what Koch adds to the squad. "Menno brings a lot of experience playing in the top divisions of Europe. He's a strong and physical player who has a good passing range and suits the type of identity we want to build here at the club. I'm glad that he's joining us in Bengaluru and we cannot wait to welcome him."

Koch becomes the fifth addition to the Bengaluru FC squad after Spanish midfielder Borja Martinez, Portuguese centre-back Sandro Embalo, Argentine midfielder Manuel de Iriondo, and Montenegrin striker Mihailo Perovic.