Messi's Inter Miami appoint new coach Gonzalez

MIAMI: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Thursday appointed his fellow Argentine Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez as new head coach of the reigning Major League Soccer champions.

Gonzalez, who hails from superstar Messi's hometown Rosario, will attempt to turn around Miami's poor run of post-World Cup form under interim manager Guillermo Hoyos.

"Inter Miami CF announced today that it has reached an agreement with Cristian Alberto 'Kily' Gonzalez to become the Club's new First Team head coach," said a club statement.

Hoyos will remain in post until his replacement's US work permit is approved, it added.

Gonzalez, 52, played left wing for European giants Inter Milan, Valencia and Zaragoza in a career that also included 56 international caps for Argentina between 1995-2005.

He moved into management in 2020, taking the helm at three Argentine club sides before his move to Miami.

The MLS Cup holders have endured a rough spell since the North American league's mid-season World Cup break, despite adding Brazil's Casemiro from Manchester United to a star-packed squad.

The side under Hoyos has lost four of its last five games, remaining second in the Eastern Conference but slipping 10 points adrift of leaders Nashville.

Hoyos on Thursday received a one-game ban and fine for the club's multiple violations of the league's late kick-off policy, his team repeatedly slow to return to the field after half-time breaks.

Hoyos, previously Miami's sporting director and a longtime friend of club captain and talisman Messi, only stepped into the temporary role in April after Javier Mascherano departed the club for "personal reasons."

"Inter Miami would like to especially highlight and thank Hoyos for his commitment and full dedication to the Club, demonstrated by his willingness to assume the role during this period, which began last April," said the club statement.