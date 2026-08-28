Raphinha, Lopez strike again as Barca beat Athletic

BARCELONA: Raphinha and Fermin Lopez goals helped Spanish champions Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Thursday in La Liga to continue their perfect start to the season.

The Catalan giants eased to a solid victory over their Basque visitors in their first game of the season at the partially-rebuilt Camp Nou, with new arrival Rodri coming on for his Barca debut.

Raphinha rounded the goalkeeper and slid home in the 37th minute to give Barca the lead, and Lopez netted after 82 minutes to secure the points, with the Catalans missing several chances for more goals and twice hitting the woodwork.

"Very happy to play my first game, happy with the victory, we've got two from two," Rodri told DAZN.

"It's important to keep building up rhythm and adapting to this great team. My first minutes and (I had some) good feelings."

Barca coach Hansi Flick made three changes to the team that thrashed Elche 5-0 last weekend, handing Anthony Gordon his first start for the club, while bringing Pedri Gonzalez into midfield and picking Pau Cubarsi in defence.

The German kept Raphinha playing up front as a makeshift number nine, after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Barca have fruitlessly tried to pry Julian Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid, who will not negotiate with the Spanish champions for the Argentina forward.