Cherki makes his point to Maresca as Man City sparkle in Palace rout

LONDON: Rayan Cherki proved his point to Enzo Maresca as the Manchester City star's brilliant double inspired a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace on Friday.

City boss Maresca admitted Cherki was frustrated to be left out of the starting line-up for last weekend's 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their Premier League opener.

The France playmaker responded to the snub in emphatic style.

He came off the bench to provide a pair of assists against Bournemouth and seized his chance to start at Selhurst Park with a masterful display that underlined his qualities.

The 23-year-old had alarmed Pep Guardiola with some of his more flamboyant antics on the pitch in his debut season at City last term, while questions remain about the former Lyon midfielder's ability to adhere to a team-first ethos.

But Cherki's talent is undeniable, as he showed with his brace after an own goal from City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener in rainy south London.

Haaland struck again in the closing stages to cap City's dominant display as the Norway striker scored his first goals since cutting off his famous blond locks in favour of a close-cropped hair style last week.

In a glimpse into what City hope is a bright future after Guardiola, teenage Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, signed from Lille for £86 million ($116 million) this week, came off the bench for his debut in the closing minutes.

City came from behind to beat Bournemouth thanks to late goals from Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol in the opening league match of the post-Guardiola era.

But, with Cherki in the groove and Haaland in lethal mood, there was no need for any last-gasp dramatics against Palace.

It was Palace's second successive defeat under new manager Pierre Sage, who replaced Oliver Glasner in the close-season.