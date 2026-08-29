Football legend Chhetri “a little jealous” over India's upcoming friendlies

CHENNAI: As the senior Indian men’s football team head into a period where three-World Cup playing nations including Brazil are part of the menu, Sunil Chhetri – who has etched his name in the history books of Indian football by constantly being on the top list of international goal scorers – expressed excitement about the opportunity while admitting that he feels “a little jealous” watching from the sidelines. Reflecting on the opportunities available to the current squad, Sunil Chhetri said he could not help but feel a sense of envy as a spectator. “I feel a little jealous as a spectator,” Chhetri said in a AIFF release.

“In my 24–26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this.” With India set to face the prospect of competing alongside other teams like Uruguay, the 42-year-old former India forward expressed hope that the players remain fit, compete with determination and make the most of the opportunity.