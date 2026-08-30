AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers: India U20 ready for tough Syria test

CHENNAI: India U20 will open their AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers campaign against Syria at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Monday. Before it departed for Uzbekistan, the Blue Colts played friendly matches against Singapore in Bengaluru as part of their preparations which began with the selections in June.

The Blue Colts hope to break a two-decade jinx of not qualifying to the Asian Cup, a title they are joint champions of with Iran in 1974.

With only the group winners and the seven best runners-up across all eight groups making it through to the Asian Cup, the opening fixture against Syria therefore presents an important first step for head coach Mahesh Gawali and his side.

“The first match is always important, especially in a qualifying competition. We have prepared well, and the players are focused. Our approach is to take it one game at a time, stay disciplined and give our best on the pitch. We know what we want to do, and now it is about executing our plans well," said the coach.