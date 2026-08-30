Dutch federation calls for global summit to discuss FIFA's future, withdraws support for Infantino

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch football federation is calling for an international summit to discuss the future of FIFA after becoming the latest nation to call for new leadership at the global soccer governing body on Sunday.

In a statement, the federation said it "no longer has confidence" in FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and offered to host an international summit to discuss ideas to reshape the organisation. The Dutch federation said there is a need for a "new FIFA," not just a new president.

"The 2027 presidential election should not only be about who leads FIFA," it said. "First, we need to determine what kind of FIFA we want. Then we can identify the leadership needed to deliver that change.

"For us, this discussion must be about more than Gianni Infantino. The key question is: what kind of FIFA does football need?" the federation said. "Our ambition is clear: a strong and credible FIFA that belongs to football, serves its members and develops the game around the world."

It said "this should not be a European plan for the rest of the world. We want to develop this new direction together with FIFA's 211 Member Associations and the confederations from all parts of the world."