Fernandes hat-trick inspires Man Utd rout, Chelsea beat Brighton in thriller

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes starred with a hat-trick in Manchester United's 5-2 rout of Ipswich, while Chelsea extended Xabi Alonso's perfect start with a thrilling 4-3 win against Brighton on Sunday.

Fernandes shone as he ensured United bounced back from their humiliating 2-0 defeat at Hull on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Boss Michael Carrick was in danger of another embarrassing loss to a promoted club when Leif Davis put Ipswich ahead at Old Trafford with a 29th minute strike that cannoned in off the crossbar.

But the Fernandes show started in the 40th minute after Marcelino Nunez's slip allowed Matheus Cunha to pick out the United captain for a sumptuous finish.

United went in front in the 56th minute when Jacob Greaves was presured into an own goal.

Greaves deflected Harry Maguire's shot into his own net, with Ipswich's appeals for handball against the United defender snubbed by VAR.

Completing a miserable five minutes for Greaves, the Ipswich defender conceded a penalty with his foul on Cunha and United captain Fernandes stepped up to slot home from the spot.

Fernandes sealed his treble in the 68th minute, sweeping in from close-range after Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo had shots blocked.

Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all scored when Alonso's reign as Chelsea boss kicked off with a 3-2 win at Fulham on Monday.

And Pedro and Palmer were back on target, while Rogers teed up Chelsea's second goal, scored by Pedro Neto, as the Blues held off a rally from Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Emiliano Martinez made his Chelsea debut in goal just hours after sealing his move from Aston Villa.

Results: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton; Leeds 1-1 Brentford; Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich; Sunderland 1-0 Fulham.

Easy win for Real

MADRID: Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe both struck as Real Madrid's perfect start to La Liga under Jose Mourinho continued in a 4-0 cruise against Malaga on Sunday. Los Blancos scored three times in just over 10 minutes in the first half to open up a comfortable lead over the Andalusian visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu. Sandwiched between Bellingham and Mbappe's strikes was an own goal by Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, while Arda Guler tapped in a fourth late on.