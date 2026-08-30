Munoz saves Iraola in Liverpool draw, big-spending Spurs lose again

LONDON: Victor Munoz saved Andoni Iraola from his first defeat as Liverpool manager with the late strike that rescued a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Newcastle condemned big-spending Tottenham to a second successive defeat.

Forest were set to win at Anfield for the third consecutive season as Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs-White's penalty twice put the visitors in front.

Alexander Isak briefly brought Liverpool level in the second half before Munoz's deflected effort rescued a late point for the second time in Iraola's two matches in charge.

"It's quite clear the first half has been poor, we haven't controlled the game," Iraola said.

"We improved a lot in the second half, much more intense, much quicker on the ball but not enough to win the game."

After a 2-2 draw at Newcastle in his first game as Liverpool boss last weekend, Iraola had hoped for a memorable day to mark his first match in charge at Anfield.

But instead the former Bournemouth boss got a reminder of why he was hired to replace the sacked Arne Slot in the close-season.