GOATBYE: Messi bids adieu after storied international career

BENGALURU: After 207 matches, 125 goals, one World Cup title, two Copa Americas and memories dated till the sands of time, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday. The World Cup final defeat to Spain will remain his last international game.
“Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply," the 39-year-old great posted on his socials. "I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”
For almost 40 days at the World Cup in June and July, Messi was playing his greatest hits one final time. The curled finish from the top of the D. Running the left-back ragged with his dribbles and speed of thought. Pinging balls into the box with the remaining magic on his left foot. Running games from the right half space while walking. Taking his team to the doorstep of a second consecutive World Cup triumph
Even though he was 39, he was still very much the focal point of that Argentina attack. He could have easily carried on, at least till the Copa America. "Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years," he added. "I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I'll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad — especially the bad)."
At the very end, he also added that he had written these words on July 21, two days after the final. "And in a footnote at the end, he added: "I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before (his father, Jorge, had passed away in a hospital in August)."
"Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Let's go Argentina."
That, at the very end, remains one of the most remarkable turnarounds in this entire story. For almost a decade, one of Argentina's greatest sportspersons didn't enjoy a good relationship with their football fans. Some of them openly questioned his loyalty to the national team. When he suffered wearing the national team's colours, their mocking only increased. It all contributed to him retiring the first time in 2016, following a heart-breaking Copa America final defeat.
His last match for Argentina was also at that same stadium. It also ended in tears for them but in the intervening 10 years, especially in the latter half of those 10 years, he led his nation and the football team — his football team — on a historic ride.
Messi has always led an intensely private life. He has seldom granted interviews, even to the Barcelona-based Spanish media. It's why a Netflix documentary in 2021 titled 'Sean eternos: Campeones de America (Be Eternal: Champions of South America)' threw a very different light on Messi, a leader of men.
"Forty-five days without seeing our families, boys," Messi had said in the dressing room before the game. "We had an objective and we're one small step away from achieving it.
"There's no such thing as coincidence, boys. Do you know what? This trophy was meant to be played in Argentina and God brought it here — God brought it here so that we could lift it in the Maracana, boys, so that it could be more beautiful for everyone.
"So let's go out with confidence and calm because we're bringing this one home."
Argentina beat Brazil in the final. In a year ravaged by disease, death and debt, Messi & Co. managed to spread some light in an hour of extreme darkness. For a nation beset by inflation, Messi's actions have been a balm. For the world too. No, he didn't solve Covid. But at a time when it was impossible to smile, he acted as an escape from reality.
He was Argentine by jersey colour but the world wore any shirt that said 'Messi' on the back.
And, that, really will be his ultimate legacy.