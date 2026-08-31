La Liga: Jude Bellingham leads Real Madrid to another win

Jude Bellingham starred as Real Madrid made it three wins in three games under José Mourinho in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Bellingham scored one goal and created another, and Kylian Mbappé and substitute Arda Güler also scored, as Madrid eased to a 4-0 home win over promoted Malaga, back in La Liga after eight years.

Bellingham, who scored Madrid's first goal of the season, got the first again Sunday after surging past a couple of Malaga defenders and shooting past goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero from a narrow angle. Some fans in the stadium responded by singing the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

He forced the ball over again shortly afterward, heading the rebound from an attempt by Mbappé. Malaga defender Carlos Puga's desperate attempt to clear struck Herrero's back to go in.

Mbappé effectively sealed the result inside the first half hour when he scored with a volley to Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Alexander-Arnold made his first start at right back after watching new signing Denzel Dumfries take his place in the opening two games.

Bellingham struck the post and again went close in the second half, before Güler completed the scoring thanks to unselfish play from Vinícius Júnior.

Left back Marc Cucurella impressed on his first start since joining Madrid from Chelsea.

Also, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored again as Deportivo La Coruña defeated Valencia 3-1 for its first win since its return to the top division.

Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 against Celta Vigo, which had its second straight loss at home. Celta is yet to win a game in La Liga this season after opening with a 0-0 draw at Valencia.

Barcelona will play a depleted Rayo Vallecano side on Monday.