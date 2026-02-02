Lautaro Martínez scores for Inter Milan and is closing in on club records

MILAN: Lautaro Martínez is closing in on more records for Inter Milan.

The Argentinian World Cup winner scored again on Sunday to set league leader Inter on its way to a 2-0 win at Cremonese in Serie A.

It was Lautaro's 170th goal for Inter and left him just one behind Roberto Boninsegna, who is in third place in the club's all-time scorers list. Ahead of them are only Alessandro Altobelli (209 goals) and Giuseppe Meazza (284).

Lautaro has scored 10 goals in his last 13 league matches to take his tally to 128 in Serie A and the 28-year-old is only 10 away from Benito Lorenzi, who is second among Inter's top scorers in Serie A. Meazza tops that list as well, with 197 league goals.

Lautaro headed in a corner in the 16th minute and — after embracing his teammates — he lifted up his shirt to show a happy birthday message for his daughter.

Piotr Zielinski doubled Inter's lead in the 31st minute with a fierce 30-yard strike that Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero appeared to have covered until it swerved in mid-air and went through his arms.

The match had to be halted for three minutes at the start of the second half after Audero was struck by a flare thrown by the away fans.

Audero was able to get up and continue but had a cut on his right leg and appeared to be telling the medical staff that he couldn't hear from his right ear.

Inter extended its Serie A lead to eight points over second-placed AC Milan, which visits Bologna on Tuesday.