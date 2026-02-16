Lyon down Nice to boost Ligue 1 title bid with 13th straight win

PARIS: Corentin Tolisso scored as Lyon beat Nice 2-0 on Sunday to strengthen their grip on a top-three place in Ligue 1 and moved to within seven points of leaders Lens.

Paulo Fonseca's side are now five points clear of fourth-placed Marseille in the race for the third and final automatic Champions League qualifying spot.

A 13th straight win in all competitions also kept the seven-time French champions' slim title hopes alive.

Lens reclaimed top spot on Saturday with a 5-0 thumping of Paris FC, after Paris Saint-Germain had opened the door by losing 3-1 at Rennes the previous day.

Lyon broke the deadlock against Nice in first-half added time with a superb counter-attack which was finished off at the back post by Tolisso for his 50th goal for the club.

Both sides missed good chances early in the second period, as Nice winger Tom Louchet had a low effort saved by goalkeeper Dominik Greif before Lyon forward Pavel Sulc curled narrowly wide.

The hosts took total control in the 65th minute, just seconds after Nice had a huge penalty appeal waved away for an apparent foul on Kail Boudache.

Sulc raced clear at the other end and teed up Noah Nartey, who jinked away from two defenders and slotted the ball home.

Earlier, Auxerre, who occupy the relegation play-off place, boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop with a 3-1 win at bottom club Metz.

Lorient, promoted from the second tier last season, moved to within three points of the European places by sealing their fourth victory in five matches with a 2-0 win over Angers.