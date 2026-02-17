Real Madrid returns to Benfica for Champions League revenge mission with Mbappé back

MADRID: With Kylian Mbappé back, Real Madrid returns to Portugal looking for some payback against José Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League.

Three weeks after Mourinho's team stunned his former club in a 4-2 win that allowed Benfica to qualify and kept the Spanish giant from automatically reaching the round of 16, the teams meet again on Tuesday at the Stadium of Light in the first round of the knockout stage.

“Benfica did not surprise me last time at all because I know what all of José Mourinho’s teams are like," Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said. "It’s a new match, nothing like the one three weeks ago. We’ve analysed it and we’re ready. I can’t ask for more from the players than what they have shown so far.”

Benfica got the goal it needed to qualify thanks to a last-minute header by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin against Madrid, allowing it to grab the 24th — and final — spot for the knockout stage on goal difference.

Mourinho said Madrid was “wounded,” and “a wounded king is dangerous.”

"We will play the first leg with our heads, with ambition and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League,” he said.

The coach acknowledged that Madrid remained heavily favored and it would take a near perfect series for Benfica to advance.

“I don’t think it takes a miracle for Benfica to eliminate Real Madrid," he added. "I think we need to be at our highest level. I don’t even say high, I mean maximum, almost bordering on perfection, which does not exist. But not a miracle."

Arbeloa praised his former coach, and said beating Benfica wouldn’t be about revenge.

“They have an incredible leader, and that’s their coach,” Arbeloa said. “Our goal isn’t to take revenge on Benfica, our goal is to win the Champions League, and beating Benfica is a step in that direction.”