Madrid game at Benfica halted for several minutes as Vinícius says opponent racially insulted him

LISBON: Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior accused an opponent of racially insulting him during Tuesday's Champions League game against Benfica, leading to the game being halted for nearly 10 minutes amid angry scenes at the Stadium of Light.

Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold called the incident "a disgrace to football" while Benfica manager Jose Mourinho said Vinícius had incited his players and fans by the way he celebrated his goal in the 1-0 win for Madrid.

Vinícius had just curled in a shot into the top corner when French referee François Letexier had to stop the match in the 52nd minute, making a signal with his arms to show that an accusation of racism had been made.

Benfica fans had reacted angrily to Vinícius celebrating his goal by dancing by the corner flag, throwing bottles and other objects toward the Madrid players. Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni then confronted Vinícius and said something while covering his mouth with his jersey.

The Brazil forward then suddenly pointed to his Argentine opponent and ran toward the referee.

Cameras picked up Vinícius telling Letexier that Prestianni called him "monkey."

After the match, Vinícius posted a photo on Instagram of him celebrating by the Benfica corner flag. He wrote: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouths with their shirts to show how they are weak. ... Nothing that happened today is new to me in my life and in my family's life. I was shown a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't know why."