Man United eases past Atletico to reach Women's Champions League quarterfinals for first time

TURIN: Manchester United reached the quarterfinals of of Women's Champions League for the first time on Thursday while two-time champion Wolfsburg beat Juventus away to advance.

Manchester produced another dominant display to beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 and advance 5-0 on aggregate. Wolfsburg also won 2-0 and advanced to its 13th quarterfinal in 14 seasons with a 4-2 aggregate score.

Title holder Arsenal and Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday after eliminating OH Leuven and Paris FC, respectively.

After taking a healthy lead in Madrid, United continued in similar fashion at Leigh Sports Village.

Julia Zigiotti Olme, who also scored one last week, broke the deadlock with a precise left-foot shot inside half an hour.

Jess Park doubled the lead with a stunning long distance drive before the interval as United set up a meeting with Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Atletico defender Xènia Pérez was dismissed for her second yellow card five minutes from time.