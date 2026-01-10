Brahim Díaz scores in fifth straight game as Morocco joins Senegal in Africa Cup semifinals

RABAT: Brahim Díaz scored again and host Morocco joined Senegal in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Cameroon on Friday.

Díaz extended his Moroccan record by scoring in a fifth straight game at the tournament when he ushered in with his groin Ayoub El Kaabi's header from a corner in the 27th minute. Díaz ran to the corner and shrugged as if to say he didn't know how he scored again.

Ismael Saibari sealed the win in the 74th with a low shot inside the far post after a corner, just minutes after Cameroon substitute Georges-Kévin Nkoudou went close at the other end.

That proved to be five-time champion Cameroon's only real chance as the Indomitable Lions succumbed to the Atlas Lions for the first time in five meetings at an Africa Cup.

"It wasn't a perfect match because in the second half we allowed Cameroon to gain confidence again," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said. "We spent a lot of energy in the first half, we were all over the field. But in the second half we fell back, so there are things that can be improved. At the end of the day we're in the semifinals."

Morocco next plays Nigeria or Algeria on Wednesday.

Cameroon players danced their way to the locker room before the game but when they took to the field they were greeted by deafening whistles at the near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco will have the fans' support there in the semifinals, also, and the final on Jan. 18 should it progress.

The Atlas Lions might have won by more but for Cameroon captain Nouhou Tolo's spectacular clearance early on and Samuel Kotto's goal-line clearance in the second half. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli fired just wide and El Kaabi hit the side netting in the first half, then Ezzalzouli headed over in the second.

The tireless Díaz went off to ovations in the final minute. He'll have an extra day's rest over the team's next opponents.