Vinícius wins over fans with 3 assists and a goal in Real Madrid's 6-1 rout of Monaco

MADRID: With three assists and a goal, Vinícius Júnior quieted the fans who had booed him again at the start of Real Madrid's 6-1 rout over Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Part of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd jeered the Brazil forward nearly every time he touched the ball early on in the league-phase game in Madrid, but the boos dissipated as the match went on and were virtually gone by the time Vinícius scored his first Champions League goal of the season in the 63rd minute.

"The last few days had been very tough, not only for me but for my teammates as well," Vinícius said. "It was especially complicated for me because of the boos, because of what was being said about me. I'm always under the spotlight and I don't want to be under the spotlight for what happens off the field, only for the things that I do on the field and for everything I've done for this club."

Vinícius said the "demand is always high" at Real Madrid.

"Not always I'll be at my best technically, but I try to give my all for this jersey and for this club that has given me so much," he said. "When we play at home we need the support of the fans so everything can go back to normal. We want to win and the fans also want to win, and if we are together we will win great things this season."