FOR over 60 minutes, the England players appeared to be in a trance. For more than one hour, DR Congo were having the time of their lives. At a heaving Atlanta Stadium filled with travelling England fans, the African nation, who were known by a different name the last and only time they had featured at the World Cup (Zaire), played like they believed.

Many wondered how England would cope with the heat, altitude and partisan energy of the Azteca in their last 16 encounter against Mexico. Congo basically said 'hang on, they still have to play us'.

And, boy, they gave an almighty fright after scoring the opening goal in the 7th minute through Brian Cipenga. They almost doubled the lead before half-time, Premier League-based Yoane Wissa striking the post when it seemed easier to hit the target. Congo, who had held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in the group stages, have loads of Premier League players in their ranks, including right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the former Man United man who declared for Congo to experience occasions like this. The others and he were 15 minutes away from greatness before their dreams were snatched away.

When you have Harry Kane in your ranks, you know you are always in with a chance as long as the ball is in the box. One of the best pure No. 9s at this World Cup not named Erling Haaland, Kane, who scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich last season, the 32-year-old continues to drag his England colleagues to his level.

Twice in 11 minutes after the second hydration break, he burst into life. His winner, in the 86th minute, was an instant classic. After Anthony Gordon, a newly-minted Barcelona signing, showed the kind of imagination severely lacking in central areas, he set Kane free on the edge of the box. The striker received it and lashed it home, the kind of finish he has scored many times for club and country over the last decade. It was all in one smooth motion, a goal of the highest quality. Apart from Kane, the one England player who did manage to earn some goodwill was Gordon who created both goals for the former Spurs forward.

It proved to be the difference in the end. From an individual perspective, Kane is now on five goals for the World Cup but as captain, the leadership group and he will have bigger things to worry about.

Tackling the heat, altitude, humidity and the atmosphere of the Azteca.

But come-from-behind wins can be a salve, it can be a reference point to teams. Especially to a side like England who have famously struggled to win after going behind. This win is their first such win at the world stage since the 1966 final. After that day, they had endured 22 winless games after conceding first (five draws and 17 losses). Just when it seemed like that run was about to stretch, Kane answered the call.