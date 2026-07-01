Kylian Mbappe scores twice as France breeze past Sweden into World Cup last 16

EAST RUTHERFORD: Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Michael Olise was in scintillating form as France beat Sweden 3-0 at the World Cup on Tuesday and set up a last-16 clash with Paraguay.

Mbappe finished a superb move to break the deadlock just before half-time in the last-32 tie watched by 80,663 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, after France had already hit the woodwork twice -- once through Mbappe and once through Olise.

The French were on top throughout against a limited Swedish side, utterly dominating in terms of possession and shots on goal.

Olise set up Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola for the second on 53 minutes, and then delivered a delightful pass for Mbappe to complete a convincing victory.

Mbappe's strikes saw him move level with Lionel Messi on six goals in the all-star golden boot race at this World Cup.

The France captain now has 18 World Cup goals in total, meaning he is just one behind Messi's overall record of 19 -- a mark which 27-year-old Mbappe will keep chasing.

He celebrated his first goal by running across to embrace coach Didier Deschamps, who missed France's final group game against Norway to travel home for his mother's funeral.