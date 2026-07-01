Mexico see off Ecuador to break 40-year World Cup curse

MEXICO CITY: Mexico turned on the style at their iconic Azteca Stadium on Tuesday, brushing Ecuador aside 2-0 to break a 40-year World Cup knockout curse.

The round-of-32 match was delayed for an hour due to stormy weather and when it started the co-hosts flew out of the blocks, mounting wave after wave of attacks.

In a supercharged atmosphere, Julian Quinones gave Mexico a deserved lead midway through the first half with a thunderous strike and then turned provider for Raul Jimenez.

Ecuador desperately needed to wrest back the momentum after the break but struggled to shift through the gears, with the home side remaining largely in control.

Mexico had not won a World Cup knockout game since 1986, when they last hosted the tournament.

Head coach Javier Aguirre, taking charge of the team at a World Cup for the third time over three spells, said he needed a Scotch to celebrate ending decades of heartache.

"I am one of those that I was never able to play the fifth match," he said. "It happened to me in South Korea and it happened to me in South Africa (when he was previously in charge).

"So you have a good group stage and then you get stuck and you cannot move forward... but today there was a huge communion with the people."

As celebrations erupted across the country the 67-year-old said the Mexican team was a "true family".

"I can tell you that this team deserves what is happening," he said. "This big connection with the fans and playing the World Cup.

"Today we stand within the top-16 rank and we have been together for a long time and we still like each other. We are very happy. We are highly focused and we are a true family."