Balogun scores and sees red as US beat Bosnia 2-0

SANTA CLARA: Folarin Balogun scored but was sent off as the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

The co-hosts' first World Cup knockout victory in nearly a quarter-century -- and only their second ever -- sets up a clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday.

Balogun's goal on the stroke of half-time had sent the crowd in California into delirium, with some 30 million Americans expected to be watching coverage of the blockbuster clash across the nation.

But the striker saw red as VAR intervened following a nasty clash with Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic. Yet even with the US forced into a 10-man rearguard action, Malik Tillman curled in a free kick to secure the win.

"The guys had to dig in deep. It didn't go exactly to plan with the red card, but that just shows what a good team we are," said US forward Christian Pulisic.

US supporters had flocked into the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in festive mood, their exuberant confidence summed up by the traditional pre-match fighter jet flyover in the bright California skies.