Belgium late show floors Senegal at World Cup

SEATTLE: Youri Tielemans scored the latest winner in World Cup history as Belgium mounted an incredible comeback from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 and qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Senegal appeared on course for a first win in a World Cup knockout match since their 2002 debut after taking a 2-0 lead through strikes from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr in Seattle.

However, Belgium forced extra time as Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans scored in the final five minutes, before the Aston Villa midfielder completed a remarkable turnaround by converting a penalty in the 125th minute.

"In football, anything is always possible as long as you believe in it," said Belgium coach Rudi Garcia.

Belgium go through to a potential meeting with the United States, who face Bosnia and Herzegovina later on Wednesday, but it will be a bitterly painful pill to swallow for Senegal.

"We're out –- it hurts. We must congratulate the team, who gave it their all, but unfortunately we weren't able to hold on to our two-goal lead," rued Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

A defeat would surely have signalled the end of the road for the last remnants of Belgium's golden generation -- Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and perhaps Thibaut Courtois -- but instead they live to fight another day.