Klopp ‘signals willingness’ to take over as Germany coach Nagelsmann resigns after World Cup failure

Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as Germany coach after his team failed to make the World Cup round of 16 for the third tournament running, and former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is in line to take over.

Nagelsmann’s departure, announced on Friday by the national soccer federation, comes four days after Paraguay stunned Germany on penalties in the round of 32 and follows talks with his bosses.

The federation said it planned to speak to Klopp and “he has already signaled his willingness in general to take on the role.”

It would be Klopp’s first coaching job since leaving Liverpool in 2024.

Nagelsmann changed his mind

Nagelsmann initially said he’d stay on with Germany on a contract which had another two years to run and reportedly made him among the highest-paid coaches at the World Cup. He faced mounting criticism over his tactics and team selection at the tournament.

“In the days since we went out I’ve done a lot of thinking and spoken with trusted people in my personal life and at the (federation),” Nagelsmann said in a statement.

“This decision was anything but easy for me. My main aim has always been the team’s success. After such a bitter disappointment, they’ve earned the chance for a completely fresh start.”