Argentina survive Cape Verde scare to reach World Cup last 16

MIAMI: Argentina were given a huge scare before ending Cape Verde's fairytale run as Lionel Messi netted his 20th World Cup goal in a 3-2 win after extra-time to reach the last 16.

Messi's sublime control and finish for his seventh goal at this tournament in four games put the defending champions in command, but the Blue Sharks doggedly refused to go away.

Deroy Duarte's strike on the hour mark forced Argentina to expand more energy than they would have wanted in the sapping Miami heat.

Lisandro Martinez briefly restored Argentina's lead early in extra time before Sidny Lopes Cabral's stunning shot rocketed into the top corner.

Another Argentina corner finally got the job done when Cristian Romero rose highest to head Messi's corner, the ball going in off a deflection from Diney Borges for an own goal.

La Albiceleste will face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta, but there were concerns for Lionel Scaloni on his 100th match in charge despite what appears a favourable draw.