Australia goalkeepers were in dark about World Cup shootout switch

ARLINGTON: Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach had no idea he was going to be taken off for the World Cup penalty shootout with Egypt Friday as coach Tony Popovic came under fire for the baffling decision.

Beach, 22, headed to the tournament as number two to seasoned Socceroos shot-stopper and captain Mathew Ryan.

But in a shock he started every game and proved rock solid, only to be substituted deep into extra-time in the last 32 clash against Egypt in Dallas as penalties loomed.

Popovic brought on Ryan but he failed to pull off a save and Egypt won 4-2 on spot kicks to set up a last-16 meeting with Argentina after the game finished at 1-1.

"You have to talk to the coaches about that," Beach told Australian media of the goalkeeping switch.

"I found out at the same time you guys did.

"Obviously there was a plan that was put in place, and it wasn't for us to know about.

"The coaches made a decision, and as far as it goes, Matty and I are here to do the job of whatever works best for the team and brings the best outcome for our team."