England vs Mexico: Why the Azteca is a lot more than just playing football

BENGALURU: You know those football stories you have read as a child? The ones that made you feel all the feels at 2:00 AM on a random weekday? Among football worshippers, the Estadio Azteca has a prominent place in those stories.

The majestic, almost mythical Stadium has a permanent place in the sport's history books. It has done unexplainable things to footballers and fans alike. It stands as a monument to something bigger than just a Stadium. It has a soul. And this soul is never more alive than when Mexico play there. In the last 57 years, El Tri have lost two competitive fixtures (70 wins and 17 draws) at the Azteca. At the ongoing World Cup, the co-hosts have won thrice and are yet to concede a goal in the 80,000+ seater. It is here that England will play on Sunday night. Their road to NYNJ on July 19 passes through Mexico City. It could very easily end there.

Why is it such a challenge to play Mexico at the Azteca?

There's the obvious home advantage, a soundtrack of nearly a lakh fans creating an unimaginable din. This festival of noise begins as the team lands. When Ecuador was there for their round of 32 encounter, residents resorted to a night of bursting crackers next to the team hotel to prevent the opposition players from sleeping (the Ecuador federation even complained to FIFA but the deed had been done). They also kept revving their automobile engines to ensure the opposition players stayed up. Hours later, Mexico finished the game as a contest in the first half.

The England team, who reached Mexico City on Friday, are so prepared for these antics that some unconfirmed reports suggested they have booked as many as 14 decoy hotels in the hope of a good night's sleep. They have also asked for layers of security around the team hotel to stop Mexican fans from entering the hotel perimeter. It's a place where noise-cancelling headphones are sold without any guarantee to cancel any noise.