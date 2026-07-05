Ruthless Morocco break Canadian hearts to reach World Cup quarters

HOUSTON: A "proud" Canada became the first of the co-hosts to exit the World Cup as a clinical Morocco won 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals on Saturday in Houston.

The 2022 semi-finalists Morocco will face title favourites France or Paraguay as the business end of the tournament in North America approaches.

After a first half littered with more bookings than shots and with Canada on top, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi fired the opener on 50 minutes.

Canada -- playing the biggest game in their footballing history -- pushed for an equaliser, but Ounahi scored his second to finally see off the resistance of Jesse Marsch's men.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi slipped in the third with the last kick of the match.

"It's a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives," said Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

"We reacted very well in the second half in the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive, they played a top match.